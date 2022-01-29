'Realistic' Hatters boss won't veer from his original targets despite Luton closing in on play-offs

Hatters boss Nathan Jones - pic: Gareth Owen

A 'realistic' Town chief Nathan Jones is not wavering on his goals for the season and has urged supporters not to be drawn into doing so either despite the Hatters' excellent run of recent form.

With four wins from their last six league encounters, defeating then leaders Bournemouth and also drawing with Fulham, it means that following a 2-1 success over Bristol City on Tuesday night, Luton have taken 13 points from a possible 18.

Huddersfield currently occupy the final play-off place, sitting seven points above Town after last night's 1-1 draw with Stoke City, but having played three matches more.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu admitted that the aim within the squad back ahead of the season beginning in August had been to achieve a play-off berth.

Although inwardly he is no doubt thinking similar, ahead of this afternoon’s home clash with automatic promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers, Jones wasn't getting carried away when asked if he had altered his beliefs regarding what side is capable of this term.

He said: “Absolutely not, we set goals, realistic but very bold, ceiling pushing targets every year because we want to do that and believe we can do that.

“We have to be realistic. I don’t want everyone expecting, all of a sudden, for us to be a Bournemouth or a Fulham.

“But, what we do know is that we can compete with big sides. To do it over 46 games, that’s what we’ve got to add.

“Over a game or a small period of time, we compete with anyone and we’re a difficult side.

"I don’t think many enjoy playing against Luton.

“No-one ever looks at us a thinks 'they’re an easy side, they’re a pushover, or that was comfortable.' If they did, then I’d like to know.

“What we have to do is make sure we’re as consistent as a Fulham, a Bournemouth and keep the level of performances that we show over a 46-game period.

“Sometimes that takes time because we haven’t got that many experienced at the level.

"A lot of them are new to the level, we are evolving into a really aggressive, front-footed side that, again, takes time, practice and mistakes.

“So, we know we’re well on track to being what we want to be.