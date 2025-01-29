Realistic Wigan boss admits it still 'hurts' having to sell 'amazing' Aasgaard to Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A realistic Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney admitted it ‘hurts’ having to sell ‘amazing’ attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to Luton after the Latics top scorer headed to Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at the The Brick Community Stadium having joined the club’s academy from Liverpool back in 2016, was a hugely popular figure with Latics fans, having scored 12 goals in 31 games this term, while netting 30 times in 163 appearances overall since his first team debut back in October 2020.

Since Maloney took over in January 2023, Aasgaard has flourished, bagging 21 goals in the last two seasons, as although the former Celtic, Aston Villa and Scottish international knew that selling players on was his remit when being appointed, still found it hard to do so on this occasions. Speaking to the club’s official website after last night’s 1-0 defeat to Peterborough, he said: “I understand 18 months ago this was the plan that I put in front of the owner and thought that I could do that.

Thelo Aasgaard has left Wigan to join the Hatters - pic: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

"I thought we had good players and we could develop them and help the club get to the point of breaking even or being self sustainable, but it hurts, it still hurts when you lose one of your best players. He’s an amazing guy. What Thelo has done over the last two years, his development, I’ve enjoyed watching. I’m extremely proud to help him on his way along with all the other first team staff. It’s tough news for us but congratulations to him. It’s a huge positive for the club, a lot of credit has to go to the boys and their families.

"They stayed, they’re loyal, they understood what we were trying to do to help them and the club and the player really benefitted. Thelo has been an exceptional player for our team this season. Observing his development over the past 24 months has been incredibly rewarding. I want to wish Thelo and his family the best of luck for the future. I am confident he will return here when his schedule allows to say goodbye to the fans who have supported him, as well as to the staff who have worked tirelessly to help him improve.”

Aasgaard has also earned international recognition during his time in Greater Manchester, playing for Norway at U16 and U20 level, going on to win 11 caps for the U21s too, scoring twice. Sporting director Gregor Rioch admitted his progress meant the Latics couldn’t really turn down the bid made by the Hatters, as speaking to the club’s official website, he added: “Thelo’s departure is yet another example of the great work our football club does with young players.

"We worked hard to convince Thelo to stay with us during the most difficult of circumstances under a previous regime whereby he, in truth, could have walked away and left us for free. As part of that agreement, we were always up front and honest with Thelo in that if we received a significant offer that met our valuation, we would allow him to pursue his ambition of playing at a higher level. That has now inevitably happened after 18 months and the development we have seen in Thelo in that time has been a joy to watch.

"As with the departure of Charlie Hughes, the board and I were determined to ensure the club received the best possible financial deal which will protect ourselves in the future should Thelo continue with his development and progression in the way which we are confident he will do. I join everyone at the football club in wishing Thelo and all the best in his future career and I thank him for everything he has given us whilst at Wigan Athletic.”