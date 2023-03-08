Town midfielder Allan Campbell was back in the side to face Swansea on Saturday

Midfielder Allan Campbell admitted it has been 'difficult’ finding himself in the unusual position of being on the bench for the Hatters in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been used to being a first team regular ever since he broke into the Motherwell team in the 2017-18 season, playing 237 club games in his seven years as a pro.

On joining Luton in the summer of 2021, Campbell made 33 Championship appearances last campaign and had then started the opening 26 second tier matches this term.

However, he was dropped to the bench for the 2-0 win at Wigan in January, staying there as Town beat Cardiff 1-0.

Although he started the 1-0 victory over Stoke, Campbell was then back among the substitutes for five successive games, only getting 57 minutes of football in that period.

That was until the weekend when he was recalled for the home match with Swansea City, putting in an excellent performance during the 1-0 victory.

On having to bide his time, he said: “That’s part and parcel of football sometimes, the boys that have been playing have been doing brilliant.

"It’s frustrating for myself, but it’s football, you have to wait for your turn and I was back in today, helped the team out to get the win, so I’m happy.

“It has been difficult, but it’s football, there’s 23 players in the squad and the manager can only pick 11 players to play, so you just have to react well.

"I've had conversations with the manager, I’ve just been training hard and hoping for that chance.

"I got my opportunity to get back in and I’m happy that the team performed well and we won.”

Town boss Rob Edwards had also spoken in the week about having a number of chats with the Scottish international and going into a bit more detail on what was discussed, Campbell continued: “He’s been a player before, he knows players get frustrated when they’re not starting.

"Every single player wants to play so it was just him coming to me, reassuring me that it’s just the circumstances, boys are doing well, just got to be patient and keep training well and you’ll get back in.

“He’s been there before, he knows how you’re feeling and it was nice for him to come and speak to me, give me that reassurance and all I can focus on is training well and being ready for that chance.”

With Campbell out of the side in recent weeks, the midfield three of Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jordan Clark have been in superb form, as the Glaswegian knew the strength in depth is something all players at Kenilworth Road will have to contend with.

He added: “If you look at all the positions, we’ve got two or three boys fighting for every position.

"That's been something we’ve grown last year in the squad.

"Everybody always talks about it in this league, the amount of games, the relentlessness, the injuries you pick up.

"You need a good squad and that’s certainly what we’ve got.

"If anybody drops out, we know somebody’s going to be right back in and it’s not going to change.

“There’s so many games, people get injured, you rest people, so you just need to be ready.

"I’ve been training well, I just need to be ready for the opportunity to get back and thankfully I got it, so I’m happy.

“I was just ready for it, to come in and perform, do my best for the team.