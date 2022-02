Recalled Hylton leads the line for Luton at Swansea

Town striker Danny Hylton is back for the Hatters this evening

Town striker Danny Hylton has been recalled for his first Luton start for almost a year as the Hatters take on Swansea City this evening.

The 32-year-old last began a Championship clash on February 16, when Luton went down 2-0 at home to Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road.

Hylton is one of two changes for the contest, replacing Cameron Jerome, while Reece Burke starts in place of Tom Lockyer in defence.

Transfer deadline day signing Jed Steer has been named on the substitutes bench after joining from Aston Villa yesterday.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith (C), Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton.