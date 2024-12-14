Reckless Walsh sees red as Luton lose a seventh straight away game at Blackburn

Tahith Chong and Tom Krauß discuss Luton's 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Championship: Blackburn Rovers 2 Luton Town 0

Luton's utterly miserable run away from Kenilworth Road shows no signs of ending as they returned home pointless for the seventh successive game, beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, a result made worse by midfielder Liam Walsh’s second half red card, his second dismissal in just five appearances.

The Hatters went with an unchanged side for the contest at Ewood Park although Walsh was deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, something that boss Rob Edwards probably regrets now. With a serious lack of quality from either side on display early on, Harry Pickering booked for a poor challenge on Jacob Brown inside 60 seconds, Sondre Tronstad tried to change that with a fierce volley from outside the box that Brown bore the full brunt of, requiring treatment which he thankfully recovered from.

Home attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry tried to change that, exchanging passes in the box and having a crack, his shot hitting Daiki Hashioka as it could have gone anywhere, thankfully flying wide of the target. A clever corner saw Tahith Chong switched on to get the ball in the nick of time, before Yuki Ohashi's looping header landed on the roof of the net.

It took Luton until the 22nd minute to conjure anything worthy of labelling an opportunity, Morris holding the ball up well for Tom Krauß who advanced upfield and found Chong, his attempt deflected away for a corner. Winning a second immediately, Town’s stand-out performer Jordan Clark was able to drift over another cross having seen his first attempt cleared, Morris just unable to stretch and reach it.

Rovers took the lead out of nothing on 32 minutes when Cozier-Duberry was played in by Makhtar Gueye. Despite Adebayo appearing to have done enough by getting back to nip at his heels, the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion winger was able to retain possession and although under pressure from three Luton players, could still pick out the bottom corner.

Town did respond well though, with their best passage of play, Adebayo's attempt parried by Aynsley Pears who was able to get up and repel Chong's rebound as well. Edwards' men tried their luck from set-pieces, Clark's corner met by Hashioka, Pears with his easiest stop of the afternoon. Rovers might have doubled their advantage on 33 minutes when a deep cross saw Gueye escape the attentions of Town's back-line, unable to divert his header on target.

It looked like had given Town another lifelong on 40 minutes when a simple ball down Luton's left saw Ohashi escape and put in cross that the Senegal striker somehow got all wrong from six yards out, the ball ending up going behind him. However, no-one had paid attention to Owen Beck's run, the Liverpool loanee able to pick his spot and double Rovers' lead as once more the Hatters were hit with two goals in quick succession, meaning the result already looked a foregone conclusion.

Blackburn might even have had a third with their next attack, Town’s defence carved open with ease and Joe Rankin-Costello putting his shot straight at Kaminski and then Harry Pickering's backheel dribbled inches wide of the target, meaning the visitors changed ends still with a 2-0 deficit. Going into the second half and Luton had to somehow score twice against a side who hadn't been breached in any of their previous four games, winning them all 1-0.

Looking to give themselves any semblance of hope, the Hatters looked to hit back early, Clark with a deep cross that saw Morris meet it, only for Danny Batth to head away from close to the line. The Hatters defence still struggled to cope with Gueye though as the imposing forward put his laces behind one attempt on his left foot, lashing a fraction wide.

To be fair to Edwards' side, they did at least start to make a fist of trying to get back into the contest, looking the better side and the more likely to find the net, Morris dragging a volley narrowly off target, as having made no substitutions in the last game, Edwards did go to his bench this time, Cauley Woodrow and Walsh on for Krauß and the ineffective Brown with an hour gone.

One of Walsh's first involvements was to deliver a corner that saw Hashioka again meet it, only to put his downward header the wrong side of the post. His second was then to completely let his team-mates down once more as having come on been on for just 11 minutes, slid in late and recklessly on Ohashi to be shown a straight red, the second time in just five appearances he has been dismissed.

The midfielder tried to plead his innocence but was shoved off the pitch by a clearly furious captain Morris for the recent signing leaving his side a player down once more. Academy graduate Joe Johnson replaced Hashioka as the hosts didn't really threaten in the closing stages, Andi Weimann with a late effort that Kaminski was able to fall on.

The Belgian, afforded a fine reception on his first return to Ewood Park since leaving the club for Luton in the summer of 2023, then prevented Harry Leonard getting a third as Rovers opened up the Town defence in stoppage time.

Rovers: Aynsley Pears, Harry Pickering, Dom Hyam, Sondre Tronstad, Makhtar Gueye (Harry Leonard 89), Joe Rankin-Costello, Danny Batth, Yuki Ohashi (John Buckley 75), Owen Beck, Lewis Travis ©, Amario Cozier-Duberry (Ryan Hedges 74). Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Kyle McFadzean, Tyrhys Dolan, Andi Weimann, Matty Litherland, Lewis Baker.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka (Joe Johnson 77), Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Victor Moses (Zack Nelson 85), Jacob Brown (Cauley Woodrow 63), Tom Krauß (Liam Walsh 62), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (Joe Taylor 86), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba. Referee: Michael Salisbury. Booked: Pickering 1, Clark 2, Gueye 51, Brown 60, Rankin-Costello 61. Sent off: Walsh 73. Attendance: 13,857 (705 Hatters).