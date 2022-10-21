Carlton Morris looks to get away from Hull defender Jacob Greaves recently

Luton striker Carlton Morris isn’t feel under any extra pressure this season after becoming the club’s record signing over the summer.

The 26-year-old was brought in from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in July, with manager Nathan Jones later making public that it had eclipsed the £1.3m that Town paid for goalkeeper Simon Sluga when previous boss Graeme Jones was in charge back in July 2019.

It was also only the second time Luton had shelled out seven figures in their history, as Morris admitted that although he was aware of the fact, it wasn’t something that had been playing on his mind since.

He said: “I knew at the time, but it’s not something particularly bothers me, I don’t concern myself with those sorts of things.

“I try not to let myself get too caught up with that sort of stuff.

"In football there’s a lot of things that can affect your form, so I just try and keep my focus to a minimum.”

With Jones and Luton determined to get their man and pay such a fee to the Tykes who had just got relegated to League One, then Morris, who scored nine goals last term, including in the 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road, admitted knowing of the pursuit gave him a real boost, as he continued: “It feels great.

"At the time speaking to the gaffer I knew how much he wanted to make it happen and thankfully it did and it’s working.”

Morris repaid another chunk of the fee on Tuesday night when back at the club where it all started for him, he grabbed the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win at Norwich City.

It was his seventh of the campaign already, as he is closing on the tally he managed for Barnsley and looking to hit double figures in the second tier for the time in his career.

Although coming through with the Canaries, he only ever made one substitute appearance during his eight years at Carrow Road, as manager Nathan Jones said: “These are a good side and was Carlton ready to play in the Championship for Norwich? Was he ready to play in the Premier League?

“We don't know.

“He’s developed, we went, we pitched to him, we said to him, ‘we’re going to put you in a place that you probably haven't been before.'

"And we’ve done that as that’s seven goals, he’s almost had his best season already and we’re 15 games in.

“So we’re delighted with Carlton, but Carlton’s a great lad and if you read his interview as well, shows real humility in it.

“He never felt part of it being here and that’s not Norwich’s fault, they've got good strikers, he’s had to go away, forge a career and he’s forging a wonderful career.

“He’s in a wonderful place at the minute and we're really proud of him as it just justifies the decision to go out and get him.”

Although Morris is already enjoying his most prolific start to a season ever, it hasn’t come as that much of a surprise to the forward himself.

He added: “From my time at Barnsley I was full of confidence and when I was coming here, I spoke to the gaffer, the confidence he instilled in me as well, first day in Slovenia in the training camp I feel part of the squad so its been easy to integrate.

“He (Jones) knows what I’m capable of and so do I.

“I do it in training and more importantly I do it on a match day and I hope to continue that.

“Thankfully the lads keep producing opportunities for me and I’m getting in the right places at the moment.