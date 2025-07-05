Red Devils sign Antigua and Barbuda international after his Kenilworth Road exit

Attacker joins League Two side

The 26-year-old had started his career at Watford , making two Premier League appearances from the bench, and then signed for Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, playing 18 times for the first team and also featuring for Atlanta United 2 as well. He then returned to England and agreed to join the Hatters back in November 2020, but struggled for regular match action in Bedfordshire, playing just three senior games, spending the majority of his stint out on loan.

He went to Yeovil Town in December 2020, and then had two spells at Bradford City starting in January 2022, where he made 28 appearances in total, scoring twice for the Bantams. Pereira went on to spend the 2023-24 campaign at Sutton United to begin with and then National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. The Antigua and Barbuda international, who has now won four caps for his country, returned to the Daggers in the summer, as a successful time with the club saw him play 55 games in competitions, with 14 goals to his name.