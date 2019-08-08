Redden can't wait to get started at Luton

New Luton head of sports science James Redden can’t wait to get stuck into his role at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old was officially appointed today, leaving Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to take up his role with the Hatters.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Redden said: “I’m very excited to get started. From the start of pre-season when it was all agreed, I’ve been desperate to come in and get to work.

“I’ve done pre-season with Tottenham while working my notice, and I’ve had a great time there.

“It’s been a fantastic place to learn, but it’s been great to finally get here and get stuck in since Monday.

“I met Graeme and Gary Sweet a few weeks ago and immediately got a good feel for the club.

“Obviously the back-to-back promotions have created a terrific atmosphere for everyone, but meeting those two, you get a real feeling that it’s a good honest club, doing things the right way in every respect.

“It is clear there is a very strong bond among the squad and they are a hard-working group. As a sports scientist, that hard work is something you need if you’re going to be effective.”

Elliott Plant and Luke Sanders continue in their roles as strength and conditioning coach and sports scientist, having stepped up their responsibilities following Jared Roberts-Smith’s departure for Stoke in January.

Redden is looking forward to working with the pair, adding: “One big question for me was what was the group going to be like, and what is already in place.

“Coming into a three-man department is great for a Championship club because being a one-man band in sports science is very difficult.

“Luke and Elliott have done brilliantly. The experiences that they’ve had over the past two seasons will have been massive for them, and I’m looking forward to working with them immensely.”