'Redemption day' for Luton centre half as the Hatters beat bitter rivals Watford

Town defender Tom Lockyer labelled it ‘redemption day’ after the Hatters gained some sweet revenge over sworn enemies Watford in front of a packed Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The Welsh international had been part of Luton’s defence that conceded four times without a reply during their trip to the Hornets earlier in the season, in what was without doubt their worst display and result of the season.

However the return match couldn’t have gone any better for the hosts, Lockyer involved in a terrific opening goal, his flick releasing Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to cross for Gabe Osho to sweep home.

Town defender Tom Lockyer celebrates the Hatters' stoppage time goal against Watford

The defender then played a huge part in Town keeping yet another clean sheet, their 17th of the season and fourth in fifth matches, plus adding to their advantage in stoppage time, his header prodded over the line by Allan Campbell’s.

Writing on Instagram afterwards, Lockyer said: “Wow wow wow the Kenny was on another level today.

"Redemption day.

“Enjoy your night hatters.”

Replying to the Town skipper, @jamie_castle96 said: “The best CB I’ve seen at Luton in my 21 years, even Erling Haaland won’t be able to get out of your pocket next season.”

@tgroom1: “U were superb again today mate.

"I love watching u every week.”

@jomentiply: “Amazing today Locks.”

@scottywiltes: “Night will be enjoyed you legend!!!”

@hollie_hatter_53: “Proud of you and all the lads today.

"A real good team performance.

"Hope you all enjoy your evening before moving onwards and upwards to the next game.”

@leon.bradley: “Well played everyone off ya!!

"Great team performance again!”

