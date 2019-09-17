Redesign underway for Hatters plans, but Sweet confirms S106 deal for Power Court and Newlands Park is close to completion

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the club are almost at the stage of completing the Section 106 agreement needed to start building at Power Court and Newlands Park.

The Hatters received planning permission for a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme in Newlands Park earlier this year, but have been finalising the agreement which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms.

Speaking to the Jim White show on Talksport, Sweet said: “I was in town this morning with lawyers as we’re just at the precipice of completing the section 106, that’s the contract that goes with the planning application that we received in January and February, it effectively sets everything in stone.

“So we’re very, very close at the moment to being able to start seriously planning.”

Sweet also confirmed that the plans for both sides are going through a redesign due to the fact they were submitted back in August 2016.

He added: “It’s been a long process.

"These designs, not just for the stadium, but we’ve got two sites, two big applications, it covers retail and offices and apartments and lots of other things, over two million square foot accomodation, so it’s a huge scheme.

“That’s now four years old, life has moved and particularly in the area of retail and residential.

“So we’re going through a redesign phase at the moment, we’ve got some time to reconsider that but we are cracking on.”