Reds attacker Diaz to decide if he is ready to face Luton after kidnapping ordeal

Forward’s father is still yet to be found in Colombia
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz will make the decision on whether he is able to play in the Premier League fixture at Luton on Sunday with the whereabouts of his father still unknown following his kidnapping in Colombia.

The 26-year-old Colombian international was back in training at Anfield this week after missing the Reds’ home game against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup triumph over AFC Bournemouth after his parents were seized at gunpoint on Saturday.

Diaz's mother Cilenis Marulanda has since been found in Barrancas but his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, remains missing, the Colombian government stating he was kidnapped by left-wing rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Luis Diaz was back in training with Liverpool this week - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLuis Diaz was back in training with Liverpool this week - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Luis Diaz was back in training with Liverpool this week - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A major military and police search has ensued to rescue him, and speaking about the chances of the forward, who joined Liverpool from Porto for £37.5m in January 2022 and has three goals in 11 matches so far this term, playing, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “We will wait to see how he is and go from there.

“We will not force the situation - it's out of our hands.

"If he feels right, he will train with us. When he's with the boys he's fine but you can tell he hasn't slept a lot.

"He was in training two days ago.

"The news, I didn't personally get from Colombia, I always get it forwarded but everything that gives us a bit of hope is good.

"We are waiting for really good news."

Asked about the situation in his own press conference, Luton chief Rob Edwards said: “I don’t know loads about it, but very, very scary.

"It must be incredibly challenging for the football club and Jurgen Klopp to be able to deal with.

"From the outside looking in, what he looks like to me, one of his biggest strengths is supporting his players and helping them.

"I’m sure they’ve done that, I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through, the feelings the player’s been going through as well.”

