Referee announced for Luton Town's Premier League trip to Fulham

Michael Salisbury with the whistle at Craven Cottage
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Luton Town’s trip to Fulham on Saturday will be refereed by Michael Salisbury after the Premier League announced their officials for Matchweek Five this morning.

The Lancashire referee has officiated two matches so far this season, Aston Villa’s 3-1 win at Burnley in the top flight and Stoke City's 6-1 thumping of Rotherham in the Carabao Cup.

Last season, Salisbury took 31 games in all competitions, showing 110 yellows and four reds, with two dismissals and eight bookings during Leeds' 4-2 victory at Wolves back in March.

Michael Salisbury will referee Luton's trip to Fulham on Saturday - pic: George Wood/Getty ImagesMichael Salisbury will referee Luton's trip to Fulham on Saturday - pic: George Wood/Getty Images
Michael Salisbury will referee Luton's trip to Fulham on Saturday - pic: George Wood/Getty Images
This will be his first Luton game since the Hatters drew 0-0 against Reading at Kenilworth Road in the Championship back in April 2021.

He also took two more matches that term, Town hitting back from 2-0 down to beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 and the 3-0 home defeat to Brentford.

Salisbury also had the Hatters three times in the 2018-19 season when Luton were in League One, Town triumphing over Oxford United home and away, while also seeing off Bradford City 1-0 at Valley Parade.

He officiated Luton twice the year before, a 1-0 League Two victory at Grimsby, sending off Jordan Cook in the first half and a 2-0 success over Barnet.

The referee also had the 0-0 draw with Notts County in October 2016, giving the hosts a stoppage time penalty which was saved by Christian Walton.

Salisbury started out in 2015-16 in the National League, promoted to League Two the following year, as his first top flight game was Aston Villa’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in November 2021.

Since then he has had 19 Premier League games in total, showing 84 yellows and three reds.

Assistants for the game are Richard West and Derek Eaton, with the fourth official Josh Smith.

VAR official is David Coote, with his assistant Timothy Wood.

