​Luton Town’s FA Cup third round tie at home against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday will be refereed by Andrew Madley after the officials were announced this week.

The 40-year-old from Huddersfield has taken 16 games so far this season, showing 77 yellow cards and three reds, including one Hatters fixture, the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road back in early November. He has had 12 top flight encounters in total, with one Champions League match and also the international friendly that saw Saudi Arabia defeated 1-0 at home by South Korea.

Madley has had five other Luton fixtures in his career, two wins, two defeats and one draw, including the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic in the 2019-20 campaign that saw George Moncur score a wonderful last minute winner, plus Nathan Jones’ first game in charge of the club, a 0-0 League Two draw with Cambridge United in January 2016.