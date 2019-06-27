Released Luton striker is on trial with Portsmouth

Former Luton forward Aaron Jarvis has been handed a trial by League One side Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old reported for training this week on the south coast, as Pompey manager Kenny Jackett will assess him ahead of the new campaign.

Jarvis was released by Town in the summer after moving to Kenilworth Road from Basingstoke in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

He made 14 appearances for the Hatters, scoring twice, with both goals coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Jarvis was sent out on loan to Boreham Wood in his first season and then headed to Scottish Championship side Falkirk last team, failing to score in 12 outings.