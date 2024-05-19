Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League: Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Luton Town's relegation to the Championship was officially confirmed this afternoon as they suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Fulham.

Knowing that it was going to take the miracle of all miracles, with scorelines never seen previously to preserve their Premier League status beyond 6pm, having to beat the Cottagers and hope that Nottingham Forest lost at Burnley, with a 12-goal swing in the Hatters' favour as well, no-one present at Kenilworth Road for the final match of the campaign ever really turning up with the belief it was even remotely an opportunity.

Making three changes from the 3-1 loss at West Ham United last weekend, Daiki Hashioka, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jordan Clark all coming in for Ross Barkley, Reece Burke and Fred Onyedinma, Town were under the cosh in the opening 10 minutes, barely able to get a kick such was Fulham's dominance of possession.

Jordan Clark saw this effort deflected away against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

The only effort of note though in that time saw Joao Palhinha try and fail to optimistically beat Thomas Kaminski from inside his own half with a free kick, before Luton began to get to grips with things. Rob Edwards’ side had the better of the chances too, Jordan Clark's shot blocked away and then Hashioka's cross allowing Carlton Morris to spin his man and was destined to open the scoring, but for the outstretched limb of an alert Bernd Leno.

As has happened all season, Town were hit with yet another injury as Teden Mengi went down on 17 minutes and this time, the warrior couldn't battle his way though, teenager Joe Johnson on for his longest top flight run-out in the Premier League. Fulham went close when Harry Wilson wasn't too far away from finding the bottom corner, but as the half progressed, Luton became more of a threat, Clark seeing an effort charged down.

The best opportunity then fell to Hashioka on 24 minutes, only for the Japanese international to get his half volley completely wrong from Doughty's cross, diverting it back where it came from. Luton had the ball in the net on the half hour, Ogbene’s attempt shovelled away unconvincingly by Leno and at the feet of offside Clark to find Tahith Chong who tapped home from a yard out, but the flag went up and for one of the last times for the next 12 months, VAR sided with the visiting team.

The Hatters kept on pushing, Adebayo going close against his former club, unable to beat Leno after being freed in the area while the game opened up at both ends, Adama's cross headed into the side-netting by Raul Jimenez. With five minutes to go until half time, Morris tried his luck with a snap-shot from 22 yards after Leno's clearance was straight at Sambi Lokonga, not missing the target by much, with Doughty's cross forcing the German to tip over the bar.

The half then roared into action for the final five minutes as Fulham struck first, Kaminski's ball out only locating a visiting, swiftly transferred swiftly to the left when Adama's thunderous daisycutter gave the keeper no chance. Luton weren't behind for long though, level in the first minute of stoppage time when the dangerous Ogbene got away, his attempt charged down by a defender, before the winger was tripped by Calvin Bassey as he went to try and fire in the rebound.

Although the crowd chanted for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to take it, the midfielder was still on the bench at this point, Morris assuming the duties and confidently tucking it home, sending Leno the wrong way in the process. Luton's defensive frailties, which have been a huge hinderance to their chances of staying up all season, leading to a paltry sum of just two clean sheets, reared its head again just 60 second later. Hashioka played Wilson onside as he sped on to a ball forward, the Welsh international holding it up and feeding Jimenez, who without breaking stride, sidefooted into the net.

The Hatters' ambitions to sending their fans home with at least a point to their name were further hampered just three minutes into the second period when Wilson's set-piece was met by Jimenez who directed a clinical diving header past a rooted Kaminski. The scoring showed no signs of slowing down down as with 55 minutes on the clock, Ogbene, who was causing all sorts of problems on the right hand side, was hauled back by Anthonee Robinson for a yellow card.

Doughty took it, catching Leno out, the keeper expecting someone to get a touch and when no-one did, it flew into the net to reduce the deficit to one. Wilson went close to the goal of the game on the hour mark as he was felled by Doughty around 20 yards out and once the free kick was rolled into his path, hammered a magnificent drive against the bar.

Try as they might, Luton couldn't keep out the former Liverpool man on 68 minutes though, another quickfire attack by the visitors finished when the midfielder picked out the top corner quite beautifully. There was a lovely moment with 15 minutes left, long-serving keeper James Shea making his Premier League debut in place of Kaminski, just reward for the Town stopper who had been with the club since the League Two days, now racking up 108 appearances for the Hatters since arriving in 2017.

The 32-year-old demonstrated he has lost none of his reflexes on a first run-out since May 2023, with a top drawer save on 83 minutes, flicking Tom Cairney’s dipping effort over the bar quite brilliantly, also gathering Alex Iwobi's simple effort later. Shea also came out well to prevent a ball across the box finding its target and then hacking clear the loose ball, as every touch by the ex-Arsenal youngster was cheered to the rafters by the home fans, remembering just what a role he has played in the club getting to the top flight in the first place.

Late on, a free-kick, which again the fans wanted Mpanzu, who was on by this time, to take, saw Cauley Woodrow's low curler parried by Leno, the ball just evading Gabe Osho who was following up. Stoppage time saw a sense of defiance from the Town fans, who had long since accepted their fate, voicing their determination to see Luton get back to this level again quickly, before they gave their players a marvellous ovation during the post match lap of appreciation.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski (James Shea 76) Chiedozie Ogbene (Andros Townsend 76), Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi (Joe Johnson 17), Gabe Osho, Alfie Doughty, Sambi Lokonga, Jordan Clark (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 70), Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 76). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Axel Piesold, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma.