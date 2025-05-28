Relegation to League One is still incredibly 'raw' for released Luton defender Bell

Jamaican international moves on after four years with Town

​Former Luton defender Amari’i Bell admitted he is still feeling ‘raw’ following Town’s relegation to League One this season.

​The Hatters completed a campaign that no-one expected by finishing third from bottom after a final day 5-3 drubbing at West Bromwich Albion, meaning they will play third tier football next term. Although Bell, who was one of a number of players that he had been running out in the Premier League during the previous campaign, is now leaving Kenilworth Road at the end of his contract, he admitted the result, which came after Town had finally hit some form by winning three matches in a row, to give them every chance of staying up, was extremely hard to take.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “The final game is still very raw and the season as a whole didn’t go as planned, or as anyone would have thought. The last game was disappointing as we had built up such good form. Everyone believed, everyone was confident we would get it over the line and we didn't, which hurts not just me but everyone, so it was very disappointing.

"As much as they (the supporters) feel, we feel so much more too, as it affects them, it affects us too. It affects our lives, it affects everyone associated with the club really. We saw their pain, their frustration, their anger afterwards, but we feel a lot of that also. Even for me, it was hard for me to even speak to my family after the game as it just hurt so much. It's not how I thought this season would go.”

Although Luton’s fans let their feelings known long before the final whistle at the Hawthorns, Bell who joined in June 2021, going on to play 157 times for the club, scoring twice, believes those supporters will be key in the Hatters attempts to make a swift return to the second tier. He continued: “That's something that this club has been amazing with. When I first signed, my debut game, I felt the fans were different class.

“It’s not something that I'd experienced before. You feel that proper togetherness as they showed this season as well. Even when things weren't going to plan, they showed frustration, but when they needed to get behind us they did. One game that obviously sticks out was Derby. When we won there, the support after that was amazing. The club will definitely bounce back because they've got everything they need to be able to do that.”

Although he will no longer get to run out in front of the Hatters’ faithful next term, Bell, one of Town’s Championship play-off heroes, was eager to pay his respects for the support he has received in the last four years. He added: "Thank you for welcoming me as one of their own. We’ve experienced a lot here, I’ve enjoyed a lot of moments with them so thank you for showing me a lot of love. The fans, the club, the atmosphere and everything that I’ve experienced on game days will always be remembered and there’s no doubt I’ll come back and want to watch some games and Ill be a fan myself, so thank you.”