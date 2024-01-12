Relieved Edwards thought Luton's injury time leveller was going to be disallowed by VAR

Hatters boss Rob Edwards following his side's 1-1 draw with Burnley - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A hugely relieved Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he thought Town’s stoppage time equaliser against Burnley this evening was going to be ruled out by VAR.

In the final stages of stoppage time and the Hatters trailing 1-0, Clarets keeper James Trafford came out to try and claim Alfie Doughty’s cross, only to go down after colliding with Elijah Adebayo, referee Tony Harrington letting the goal stand. Substitute Carlton Morris directed the delivery into the net, and after Stockley Park ruled in the Hatters’ favour, it meant the visitors claimed a precious point leaving Clarets boss Vincent Kompany fuming afterwards

Asked for his thoughts, Edwards conceded he was anticipating being left disappointed, saying: “Yes, I like to think I’m quite a positive person, but in those situations you just think it’s going to go against us, so I’m really, really pleased now. I appreciate that it’s difficult, it will be tough for them but for us it’s really important and thankfully it went for us.