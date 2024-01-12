Relieved Edwards thought Luton's injury time leveller was going to be disallowed by VAR
A hugely relieved Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he thought Town’s stoppage time equaliser against Burnley this evening was going to be ruled out by VAR.
In the final stages of stoppage time and the Hatters trailing 1-0, Clarets keeper James Trafford came out to try and claim Alfie Doughty’s cross, only to go down after colliding with Elijah Adebayo, referee Tony Harrington letting the goal stand. Substitute Carlton Morris directed the delivery into the net, and after Stockley Park ruled in the Hatters’ favour, it meant the visitors claimed a precious point leaving Clarets boss Vincent Kompany fuming afterwards
Asked for his thoughts, Edwards conceded he was anticipating being left disappointed, saying: “Yes, I like to think I’m quite a positive person, but in those situations you just think it’s going to go against us, so I’m really, really pleased now. I appreciate that it’s difficult, it will be tough for them but for us it’s really important and thankfully it went for us.
"It’s difficult isn’t it, VAR’s there to show if there’s decisions that are blatantly wrong. I don’t think it is blatantly wrong, but I can understand Vinny’s frustration. There is contact there with James Trafford, but it’s gone for us. I’d probably be frustrated if I was him, but at the same time if it hadn’t been given I would have been really frustrated as well, because it’s pretty minimal. It’s horrible (waiting for the VAR check), as you just know how much this means to everyone as it’s so important. It’s not a nice way when you’re waiting for that decision.”