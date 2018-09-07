Relieved Shea explains his moment of madness against Shrews

Hatters stopper James Shea has explained just what happened during his moment of madness against Shrewsbury Town last week.

With the scores level at 1-1, Shea dropped the ball to the floor, anticipating a free kick had been awarded by referee Carl Boyeson.

When he had his hand up in the air, I thought I’ve got to put the ball down and then play, I was wrong. James Shea

However, with no whistle blown, or flag raised, Shrews striker Lee Angol rounded Shea and tapped into the empty net leaving the keeper and the majority of Kenilworth Road stunned.

Shea said: “I’ve got the ball in my hands, I wanted to play and seen the referee with his arm in the air and normally when he has his arm in the air, that means it’s a free kick.

“I don’t know if you look back at it, something similar happens about five, 10 minutes later, he actually plays the advantage and he’s got his two arms out which signals advantage.

“If he’d have done that I would have seen he’d played the advantage and played on, I wouldn’t have put the ball down. But when he had his hand up in the air, I thought I’ve got to put the ball down and then play, I was wrong.”

That made the score 2-1 to Shrews, with Shea hugely grateful to Jack Stacey and Elliot Lee’s goals to ensure his error was scrutinised more intensely.

He added: “Everyone’s had a bit of banter about it, but it helps that we won the game, massively, as I wouldn’t want to go in that game if we had lost the game.

“Thankfully Stace got a goal straight away and then El won it for us. It would have been nice to have a game midweek to get it done and it’s out the back of your mind, but thankfully the game today, it’s gone now, there’s no point changing it.

“It was just nice to get the victory, it doesn’t matter how you get it, you just want to get the three points.

“I’d happily throw in five goals a game if we’re going to win every game, that’s all that matters.”