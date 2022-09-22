Retro gallery: Check out these fantastic Luton Town pictures, including training sessions from 100 years ago, fans on the way to the 1959 FA Cup final and the Hatters former England keeper Ron Baynham
We’ve dug deep into our picture archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from Luton Town’s proud history.
Our pictures take you all the way back to a training session, and a game of leapfrog in 1926 – a training session that the modern day pros would most likely not be involved in.
We take a look at the fashions of the 1930’s as the Luton players prepare for an FA Cup tie at Man City.
And there’s also snaps of some of the stars of the 1920’s and 30’s, including Fred Kean and Arthur Roe, as well as 1950’s keeper Ron Baynham.
