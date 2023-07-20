Returning Nakamba felt 'real love' from the Luton fans after Wembley final victory

New Hatters signing Marvelous Nakamba couldn't hide his excitement after rejoining Luton on a permanent basis this afternoon, admitting he felt ‘real love’ from everyone at the club during his loan spell last term.

The 29-year-old had joined from Aston Villa in January, as he went on to deliver a number of stellar performances in Town’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final at Wembley.

He quickly became a massive favourite with Luton supporters, who were desperate to see him return for the top flight campaign.

Speculation was rife that was going to be the case, the Hatters finally announcing today that the Zimbabwe international had penned a three year deal at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nakamba said: “I’m very excited to be back home at Luton to continue the journey.

“When I joined on loan, I felt love from everyone – the manager, the board, the staff, the players and the fans.

"I was welcomed as part of the family and that pushed me to give everything for this club and help achieve the goal we had last season, which we did.

Marvelous Nakamba rejoices with the Hatters fans at Wembley - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“The fans really welcomed me and made me feel energised and motivated to do well, so it was unbelievable to pay them back in the way that we did.

"To see them at Wembley celebrating brought tears of joy. It was real love.

“Over the summer the manager has been saying ‘you need to be here!’

