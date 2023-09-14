REVEALED: All 20 confirmed Premier League squads for the 2023-24 season

The full squad lists for the top flight season have been officially confirmed

Following the transfer window closing earlier this month, all 20 Premier League clubs have confirmed their 25-man squads for the first half of the campaign.

Eight places are reserved for homegrown players, while the remaining 17 spots can be occupied by either homegrown or foreign stars, with U21s able to play without being registered.

To see just who has made the cut at each club, including Luton Town, check out the gallery below.

1 . Arsenal GK: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, James Hilson. DEF: William Saliba, Cedric Soares, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes. MID: Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard (pictured), Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Declan Rice. FWD: Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka.

2 . Aston Villa GK: Emi Martinez, Robin Olsen. DEF: Calum Chambers, Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Clement Lenglet, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno. MID: Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia, Leander Dendoncker. FWD: Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins (pictured), Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, Bertrand Traore.

3 . Bournemouth GK: Mark Travers, Ionut Radu, Neto, Darren Randolph. DEF: Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith. MID: Tyler Adams, Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Emiliano Marcondes, Gavin Kilkenny, Joe Rothwell. FWD: Dominic Solanke, David Brooks (pictured), Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore.

4 . Brentford GK: Mark Flekken, Ellery Balcombe, Thomas Strakosha. DEF: Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Charles Goode, Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev. MID: Shandon Baptiste, Mikkel Damsgaard, Josh Dasilva, Charlie Farr, Saman Ghoddos, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka. FWD: Keane Lewis-Potter, Neal Maupay, Bryan Mbuemo, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa.