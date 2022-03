Clubs in the Championship spent over £44m on intermediary and agents' fees between February 2, 2021 and January 31, 2022, after the figures were revealed by the FA today.

The total amount was up just under £4m from last year, with Luton Town themselves shelling out around £130,000 extra on new signings, new contracts and new registrations.

To find out where the Hatters were ranked alongside the rest of the second tier teams for agents fees, then see the gallery below.

1. Fulham Money spent on agents' fees: £10,160,399.

2. West Bromwich Albion Money spent on agents' fees: £4,148,886.

3. Sheffield United Money spent on agents' fees: £3,517,417

4. AFC Bournemouth Money spent on agents' fees: £3,505,603.