REVEALED: Find out how much Luton Town and the rest of the Championship spent on agents' fees last year

Figures released for 2022-23

By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Clubs in the Championship spent over just over £36m on intermediary and agents' fees between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, after the figures were revealed by the FA last week.

The total amount was down by around £8 from the previous year, Luton Town shelling out just over £60,000 more on new signings, new contracts and new registrations, including their club record addition of Carlton Morris in the summer.

To find out where the Hatters ranked alongside the rest of the second tier teams, then see the gallery below.

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,381,189. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: 8,667,246. Decrease: £4,286, 057.

1. Norwich City

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,381,189. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: 8,667,246. Decrease: £4,286, 057.

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,331,252. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: £12,593,435. Decrease: £8,262,183.

2. Watford

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,331,252. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: £12,593,435. Decrease: £8,262,183.

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,140,696. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: £6,005,185. Decrease: £1,864,489

3. Burnley

Money spent on agents' fees, 2022-23: £4,140,696. Money spent on agents' fees, 2021-22: £6,005,185. Decrease: £1,864,489

Money spent on agents' fees 2022-23: £2,351,968. Money spent on agents' fees 2021-22: £4,148,886. Decrease: £1,796,918.

4. West Bromwich Albion

Money spent on agents' fees 2022-23: £2,351,968. Money spent on agents' fees 2021-22: £4,148,886. Decrease: £1,796,918.

