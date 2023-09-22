REVEALED: Find out where Luton Town rank in the most expensive 2023-24 Premier League shirts

Who has the most highest and lowest costing set of shirts in the top flight

Luton's third shirt finally dropped this week, a navy and pink number, inspired by the Hatters’ first ever colours and made by Umbro, now available to buy in the club shop.

With all 20 Premier League teams having unveiled their shirts for the 2023-24 campaign, the Luton News has taken a look at who is the most expensive when buying a home, away and third shirt for both an adult and a youngster.

To find out where the Hatters are compared to their top flight rivals, check out the gallery below.

1 . Tottenham Hotspur - £420 Adult Home shirt: £80; Adult Away shirt: £80; Adult Third shirt: £80. Junior Home shirt: £60; Junior Away shirt: £60; Junior Third shirt: £60. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2 . Chelsea - £419.70 Adult Home shirt: £79.95; Adult Away shirt: £79.95; Adult Third shirt: £79.95. Junior Home shirt: £59.95; Junior Away shirt: £59.95; Junior Third shirt: £59.95. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal - £405 Adult Home shirt: £80; Adult Away shirt: £80; Adult Third shirt: £80. Junior Home shirt: £55; Junior Away shirt: £55; Junior Third shirt: £55. Photo: David Price Photo Sales