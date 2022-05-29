REVEALED: Find out which goal Luton Town fans voted as their best of the 2021-22 season

Following a terrific campaign in which Town finished sixth in the Championship, scoring some terrific goals along the way, Town supporters have been picking their best strike from the 63 that hit the opposition net.
A poll by the Luton News was run recently and to find out just which effort came out on top, see the gallery below.
1. Kal Naismith (Bournemouth home): 57.5%
With just seconds remaining of the contest, the ball dropped to Naismith who chested it down, dummied his opponent and then curled into the bottom corner to seal a 3-2 win over the Cherries in one of the great moments of recent history at Kenilworth Road.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree (Hull City away): 17.7%
With the Hatters 2-0 up at the MKM Stadium, they were awarded a free kick 20 yards out. Up stepped James Bree to curl a magnificent effort over the wall, past soon to become team-mate Matt Ingram, and into the net via the underside of the bar with what was a quite spectacular first goal of the season.
Photo: Gareth Owen
3. Harry Cornick (Reading home): 9.4%
Needing a win to secure their play-off spot, Luton got it in a magnificently sneaky fashion as on the stroke of half time, Cornick hid behind Royals keeper Orjan Nyland, nicking the ball away from him as he dropped to clear it, turned smartly and found the empty net.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Allan Campbell (WBA home): 4.7%
The Scottish midfielder was played in following a throw-in on Town's left and made a beeline to the edge of the area before drilling his shot past Sam Johnstone and into the net to double Town’s lead against the Baggies.
Photo: Liam Smith