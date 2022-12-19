REVEALED: Find out which position Hatters fans think Luton boss Edwards should strengthen in the transfer window

Luton fans want to see Town sign a defender next month

Luton supporters want to see new manager Rob Edwards bring in a defender during the January transfer window which opens in just under a fortnight.

After losing Kal Naismith to Bristol City in the summer, the Hatters have struggled with the availability of their centre halves for the majority of the campaign, skipper Sonny Bradley suffering with injury, as has Reece Burke and Gabe Osho, with more recently Dan Potts out with a fractured back too.

A poll on the Luton News asked Town fans which area should Edwards look to reinforce ahead of the deadline passing on January 31, and with almost 1,000 votes cast, 83.5% voted for the Hatters boss sign a defender.

Poll results: Defence 83.5%; Midfield 10.1%; Attack 4.4%; Goalkeeper 2.1%.

Giving their thoughts on social media too, @MyklH said: “Central defender who can cut out crosses from the wing / corners/ free kicks - inventive attacking midfielder and an attacker who can score goals out of nowhere.”

@JohnCam52012105: “At least one left sided central defender and central defensive midfielder.”

@sombrerero: “A couple of nails-hard 2M plus defenders to dominate the defence and be a target at set pieces.”

@billymulley11: “Centre-backs: Eiran Cashin (may prove too costly), Bashir Humphreys.

“Holding midfielders: Jon Russell, Shea Charles.”

@IanWLee23: “Defence (which I voted). Sell Bradley: he's - unfortunately - become unreliable.

“Buy two new central defenders, and maybe left back. But the attack needs sharpening up - either with who we've already got, or by new purchases.

“We need to score more goals per the chances we create.”

@BrandJLancaster: “Defence and attack.”

@lewisbirrrd: “Need a right back, haven’t replaced Kioso and Bree needs competition so he doesn’t become complacent.”

@J_Cooper_LTFC: “Centre back and defensive midfielder for me.”

@ColinBarden2: “Midfielder for me, when Henri plays were are a different animal.”

@Paul_Vincee: “Centre back (potentially 2) and holding midfielder please.”

@mikedoney: “Defence and midfield.”

@EarlsJohn: “The bigger question: will the injury problems start to be resolved under Edwards, and will he give more clarity on players’ absence lengths than Jones?”

@georgeltfc_: “Defence and a cdm who’s bones aren’t made of rich tea fingers.”

@ltfcdan: “Defence and midfield equally as important.”

@Fernand0Red0nd0: “RB, CB, box to box Midfielder.”

@stcrispin2: “Naismith has left a gaping hole that Potts can never fill as hard as he tries... different gravy.”

