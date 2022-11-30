News you can trust since 1891
The votes are in for the Hatter of the Season so far

REVEALED: Find out who Hatters fans voted as Luton Town's Player of the Season so far

Results are in as Town supporters have their say

By Mike Simmonds
4 minutes ago

With the Championship campaign paused in recent weeks due to the World Cup being staged out in Qatar, Town supporters have been picking who they believe is their Player of the Season so far at Kenilworth Road

A poll run by the Luton News had almost 500 votes and to find out just who came out on top, see the gallery below.

1. Tom Lockyer: 39.6%

Games played: 17. Starts: 17. Subs: 0. Goals: 1.

Photo: Liam Smith

2. Carlton Morris: 30.6%

Games played: 22. Starts: 18. Subs: 4. Goals: 8.

Photo: Liam Smith

3. Allan Campbell: 9.6%

Games played: 21. Starts: 21. Subs: 0. Goals: 1.

Photo: Liam Smith

4. James Bree: 7.9%

Games played: 21. Starts: 21. Subs: 0. Goals: 0.

Photo: Liam Smith

