REVEALED: Find out who Hatters supporters voted to be the next Luton Town manager

The Hatters are continuing in their search for a new manager after Nathan Jones left the club to join Southampton last week.
With a number of potential candidates listed in the last few days, Town supporters have been picking just who they would like to see in the dug-out next.
A poll run by the Luton News had over 1,000 votes and to find out just who came out on top, see the gallery below.
1. Gary O'Neil: 33.2%
Worked in Liverpool's academy before moving to Bournemouth as senior first team coach under Jonathan Woodgate. Remained at the club under Scott Parker, but is currently in caretaker charge after the Cherries boss was sacked in August and has led the club to four wins, four draws and four defeats in 12 games.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. Neil Critchley: 21.6%
44-year-old who was with Liverpool’s Academy earlier in his career, managing the U18s and U23s. Took the senior team for two matches before heading to Blackpool in March 2020, leading the Tangerines to the Championship via the play-offs, After keeping them in the division, he left Bloomfield Road in June 2022 to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa as assistant head coach but left Villa Park once the former Liverpool midfielder was sacked last month.
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. Rob Edwards: 9.4%
When injuries forced him to retire from football at 30, he worked at the FA with the England age-groups, before going to Forest Green Rovers in May 2021. Led them to the League Two title, named EFL League Two Manager of the Year but then left for Watford in the summer, although sacked by the Hornets after just 10 league games.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Emma Hayes: 7.1%
After her playing career was cut short by an ankle injury, has managed American sides Island Lady Riders, Iona College and Chicago Red Stars. Took over at Chelsea Women in 2012 winning the Super League five times, plus four FA Cups and two League Cups. twice. Has taken a step away from the touchline until after the World Cup to recover from an emergency hysterectomy.
Photo: Alex Burstow