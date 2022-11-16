REVEALED: Find out who Hatters supporters voted to be the next Luton Town manager

2. Neil Critchley: 21.6%

44-year-old who was with Liverpool’s Academy earlier in his career, managing the U18s and U23s. Took the senior team for two matches before heading to Blackpool in March 2020, leading the Tangerines to the Championship via the play-offs, After keeping them in the division, he left Bloomfield Road in June 2022 to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa as assistant head coach but left Villa Park once the former Liverpool midfielder was sacked last month.

Photo: Malcolm Couzens