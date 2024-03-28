REVEALED: Find out who Luton Town fans voted as the Hatters best ever top flight goalkeeper

With Luton having had 15 goalkeepers represent the Hatters in the top flight, Town fans have been selecting just who has been the best to represent the club in the highest tier of English football. A poll on the Luton News Twitter account saw almost 1,000 votes cast and to find out who came out on top, see the gallery below.
1. Les Sealey: 33%
Top flight appearances: 207. Clean sheets: 65. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Thomas Kaminski: 27.5%
Top flight appearances: 29. Clean sheets: 2. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Ron Baynham: 20%
Top flight appearances: 180. Clean sheets: 38. Photo: Terry Fincher
4. Jake Findlay: 6%
Top flight appearances: 26. Clean sheets: 3. Photo: Hatters Heritage