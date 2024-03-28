REVEALED: Find out who Luton Town fans voted as the Hatters best ever top flight goalkeeper

Luton Town fans have voted on their best ever top flight goalkeeper - pic: Liam SmithLuton Town fans have voted on their best ever top flight goalkeeper - pic: Liam Smith
Supporters have their best on the club’s top number one
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Mar 2024, 09:59 GMT

With Luton having had 15 goalkeepers represent the Hatters in the top flight, Town fans have been selecting just who has been the best to represent the club in the highest tier of English football. A poll on the Luton News Twitter account saw almost 1,000 votes cast and to find out who came out on top, see the gallery below.

Top flight appearances: 207. Clean sheets: 65.

1. Les Sealey: 33%

Top flight appearances: 207. Clean sheets: 65. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Top flight appearances: 29. Clean sheets: 2.

2. Thomas Kaminski: 27.5%

Top flight appearances: 29. Clean sheets: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

Top flight appearances: 180. Clean sheets: 38.

3. Ron Baynham: 20%

Top flight appearances: 180. Clean sheets: 38. Photo: Terry Fincher

Top flight appearances: 26. Clean sheets: 3.

4. Jake Findlay: 6%

Top flight appearances: 26. Clean sheets: 3. Photo: Hatters Heritage

