REVEALED: Find out who Town fans voted as the Luton News' Hatter of the 2022-23 Season
Results are in as Town supporters have their say
By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:51 BST
With the Championship campaign almost at an end and Luton assured of their place in the play-offs, then Town supporters have been picking who they believe is their Hatter of the Season at Kenilworth Road.
A poll run by the Luton News had almost 1,500 votes and to find out just who came out on top, see the gallery below.
Page 1 of 4