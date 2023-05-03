News you can trust since 1891
It has been another terrific season for the HattersIt has been another terrific season for the Hatters
REVEALED: Find out who Town fans voted as the Luton News' Hatter of the 2022-23 Season

Results are in as Town supporters have their say

By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:51 BST

With the Championship campaign almost at an end and Luton assured of their place in the play-offs, then Town supporters have been picking who they believe is their Hatter of the Season at Kenilworth Road.

A poll run by the Luton News had almost 1,500 votes and to find out just who came out on top, see the gallery below.

Games played: 39. Starts: 39. Subs: 0. Goals: 3.

1. Tom Lockyer: 52.5%

Games played: 39. Starts: 39. Subs: 0. Goals: 3. Photo: Liam Smith

Games played: 44. Starts: 41. Subs: 3. Goals: 20.

2. Carlton Morris: 18.7%

Games played: 44. Starts: 41. Subs: 3. Goals: 20. Photo: Jan Kruger

Games played: 27. Starts: 24. Subs: 3. Goals: 2.

3. Alfie Doughty: 12.5%

Games played: 27. Starts: 24. Subs: 3. Goals: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

Games played: 17. Starts: 16. Subs: 1. Goals: 0.

4. Marvelous Nakamba: 4.6%

Games played: 17. Starts: 16. Subs: 1. Goals: 0. Photo: Liam Smith

