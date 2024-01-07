News you can trust since 1891
Luton fans have had their say on the team to face Bolton - pic: Liam SmithLuton fans have had their say on the team to face Bolton - pic: Liam Smith
REVEALED: Hatters fans pick their Luton Town XI for FA Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers

Supporters choose their team for third round clash
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Jan 2024, 08:39 GMT

Luton take on Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round clash at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The tie with the League One promotion-chasers takes place at 2pm, as Hatters fans were asked in a poll on the Luton Today website to select the XI they would choose to take the field against the Trotters.

See below for the team that Town supporters opted to go for.

Results: Tim Krul: 81.9%; James Shea 9.7%; Thomas Kaminski 8.9%.

1. GK: Tim Krul

Results: Tim Krul: 81.9%; James Shea 9.7%; Thomas Kaminski 8.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Issa Kabore 48.3%; Chiedozie Ogbene 17.9%; Ryan Giles 14.9%; Alfie Doughty 10.2%.

2. RWB: Issa Kabore

Results: Issa Kabore 48.3%; Chiedozie Ogbene 17.9%; Ryan Giles 14.9%; Alfie Doughty 10.2%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Teden Mengi 38.1%; Gabe Osho 33.9%; Mads Andersen 30.1%.

3. RCD: Teden Mengi

Results: Teden Mengi 38.1%; Gabe Osho 33.9%; Mads Andersen 30.1%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Mads Andersen 59.4%; Gabe Osho 29.1%; Teden Mengi 11.5%.

4. CD: Mads Andersen

Results: Mads Andersen 59.4%; Gabe Osho 29.1%; Teden Mengi 11.5%. Photo: Liam Smith

