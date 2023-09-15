News you can trust since 1891
Luton supporters have picked their strongest XI - pic: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty ImagesLuton supporters have picked their strongest XI - pic: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images
REVEALED: Hatters fans pick their strongest Luton Town XI for the Premier League

Supporters choose their best team from top flight squad
By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST

Luton are enjoying their first ever season of Premier League football having won promotion from the Championship last term.

With the transfer window now closed until January, Hatters fans were asked in a poll on the Luton Today website to select the XI they would choose to take the field in the top flight if everyone was fit and available at Kenilworth Road.

See below for the team that the Town supporters opted to go for.

Results: Thomas Kaminski 85.4%; Tim Krul 11.5%; James Shea 3.1%.

1. GK: Thomas Kaminski

Results: Thomas Kaminski 85.4%; Tim Krul 11.5%; James Shea 3.1%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Issa Kabore 63%; Alfie Doughty 31.6%; Chiedozie Ogbene 5.4%.

2. RWB: Issa Kabore

Results: Issa Kabore 63%; Alfie Doughty 31.6%; Chiedozie Ogbene 5.4%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Reece Burke 57.2%; Gabe Osho 14.1%; Tom Lockyer 10.3%; Mads Andersen 9.7%; Teden Mengi 8.7%.

3. RCH: Reece Burke

Results: Reece Burke 57.2%; Gabe Osho 14.1%; Tom Lockyer 10.3%; Mads Andersen 9.7%; Teden Mengi 8.7%. Photo: Clive Mason

Results: Tom Lockyer 61.8%; Mads Andersen 19.2%; Reece Burke 9%; Teden Mengi 7.9%; Gabe Osho 2.1%.

4. CH: Tom Lockyer

Results: Tom Lockyer 61.8%; Mads Andersen 19.2%; Reece Burke 9%; Teden Mengi 7.9%; Gabe Osho 2.1%. Photo: Liam Smith

