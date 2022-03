Following a Christmas period that was decimated due to Covid, the Championship schedule since the turn of the year has been non-stop since as teams look to fit in all their postponed matches.

The Hatters have taken full advantage with a wonderful run of form to climb up to third in the table, but just who has picked up the most points so far in 2022?

Find out in the special gallery below.

1. Luton Town Played: 16. Won: 11. Drawn: 1. Lost: 4. Scored: 25. Conceded: 15. GD: +10. Pts: 34. Photo Sales

2. Fulham Played: 14. Won: 10. Drawn: 2. Lost: 2. Scored: 39. Conceded: 13. GD: +26. Pts: 32. Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Played: 16. Won: 8. Drawn: 5. Lost: 3. Scored: 23. Conceded: 12. GD: +11. Pts: 29. Photo Sales

4. Nottingham Forest Played: 11. Won: 7. Drawn: 3. Lost: 1. Scored: 21. Conceded: 7. Pts: 24. Photo Sales