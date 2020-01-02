REVEALED: The Luton Town XI of the Decade

With 2020 now here, then it's time to reveal the Luton Town team of the decade as voted for by you.
Over the last few weeks, thousands of readers on the Luton Today website have selected the best 11 players to wear the Hatters shirt since 2010, including the man to lead them as well. Click below to see just who has made the side.
1. GK: Mark Tyler.
Vote: Mark Tyler 74%; Christian Walton 10%; James Shea 10%; Dean Brill 2%; Marek Stech 2%; Kevin Pilkington 1%; Elliot Justham 1%.
Vote: Steve McNulty 33%; Matty Pearson 17%; Alan Sheehan 15%; Sonny Bradley 11%; George Pilkington 9%; Janos Kovacs 6%; Scott Cuthbert 3%; Glen Rea 3%; Zdenek Kroca 2%; Luke Wilkinson 1%; Johnny Mullins 0%.