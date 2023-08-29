REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Gillingham
Supporters choose their Carabao Cup side to play the Gills
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST
Luton entertain League Two Gillingham in the Carabao Cup second round this evening at Kenilworth Road.
Manager Rob Edwards is expected to make some changes for the fixture, and with that in mind, Hatters fans have been deciding just who they would select to take the field in a poll on the Luton News Twitter page.
See below for the team that Town supporters picked to go up against the Gills.
