News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Luton are back at Kenilworth Road this eveningLuton are back at Kenilworth Road this evening
Luton are back at Kenilworth Road this evening

REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Gillingham

Supporters choose their Carabao Cup side to play the Gills
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Luton entertain League Two Gillingham in the Carabao Cup second round this evening at Kenilworth Road.

Manager Rob Edwards is expected to make some changes for the fixture, and with that in mind, Hatters fans have been deciding just who they would select to take the field in a poll on the Luton News Twitter page.

See below for the team that Town supporters picked to go up against the Gills.

Results: Tim Krul 92.4%; Thomas Kaminski 3.6%; James Shea 3.1%; Matt Macey 0.9%.

1. GK: Tim Krul

Results: Tim Krul 92.4%; Thomas Kaminski 3.6%; James Shea 3.1%; Matt Macey 0.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Results: Chiedozie Ogbene 59.7%; Alfie Doughty 30.1%; Issa Kabore 10.2%.

2. RWB: Chiedoze Ogbene

Results: Chiedozie Ogbene 59.7%; Alfie Doughty 30.1%; Issa Kabore 10.2%. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Results: Mads Andersen 45.9%; Reece Burke 21.2%; Aidan Francis-Clarke 19%; Tom Lockyer 13.9%.

3. RCD: Mads Andersen

Results: Mads Andersen 45.9%; Reece Burke 21.2%; Aidan Francis-Clarke 19%; Tom Lockyer 13.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Results: Mads Andersen 45.9%; Reece Burke 21.2%; Aidan Francis-Clarke 19%; Tom Lockyer 13.9%.

4. CD: Reece Burke

Results: Mads Andersen 45.9%; Reece Burke 21.2%; Aidan Francis-Clarke 19%; Tom Lockyer 13.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GillinghamSupportersLeague TwoTwitterLuton News