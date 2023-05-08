REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Hull City
Town supporters have had their say on who should be selected against the Tigers
By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th May 2023, 11:07 BST
Luton Town take on Hull City in their final match of the regular Championship season this afternoon.
Manager Rob Edwards could well make some changes ahead of the play-offs starting next weekend, so with that in mind, a special poll was run on the Luton News website asking supporters to select the team they felt should take to the field.
Check out just who made the final cut below.
