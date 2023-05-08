News you can trust since 1891
Luton take on Hull City at Kenilworth Road this afternoonLuton take on Hull City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon
REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Hull City

Town supporters have had their say on who should be selected against the Tigers

By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th May 2023, 11:07 BST

Luton Town take on Hull City in their final match of the regular Championship season this afternoon.

Manager Rob Edwards could well make some changes ahead of the play-offs starting next weekend, so with that in mind, a special poll was run on the Luton News website asking supporters to select the team they felt should take to the field.

Check out just who made the final cut below.

Results: Ethan Horvath 57.4%; James Shea 36.6%; Jack Walton 6%.

1. GK: Ethan Horvath

Results: Ethan Horvath 57.4%; James Shea 36.6%; Jack Walton 6%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Fred Onyedinma 52.5%; Cody Dramah 42.6%; Jacob Pinnington 4.9%.

2. RWB: Fred Onyedinma

Results: Fred Onyedinma 52.5%; Cody Dramah 42.6%; Jacob Pinnington 4.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Gabe Osho 43.2%; Reece Burke 37.9%; Tom Lockyer 18.9%.

3. RCB: Gabe Osho

Results: Gabe Osho 43.2%; Reece Burke 37.9%; Tom Lockyer 18.9%. Photo: Liam Smith

Results: Sonny Bradley 48.8%; Tom Lockyer 28.8%; Gabe Osho 15.4%; Reece Burke 7%.

4. CB: Sonny Bradley

Results: Sonny Bradley 48.8%; Tom Lockyer 28.8%; Gabe Osho 15.4%; Reece Burke 7%. Photo: Liam Smith

