Luton entertain Swansea City this afternoon - pic: Liam Smithplaceholder image
Luton entertain Swansea City this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Swansea City

By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Dec 2024, 08:23 BST
Supporters choose their Hatters side to face the Swans

Luton entertain Swansea City in the Championship at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards had criticised his players’ performance during their 4-2 defeat at Norwich City last weekend, as the Town chief appeared to give a clear indication he would make changes for today’s clash on home soil. With that in mind, Luton fans have been deciding just who they would select to take the field in a poll run by the Luton News and to find out the team selected to face the Swans, see below

Results: Thomas Kaminski 78%; James Shea 19.6%; Tim Krul 2.4%.

1. GK: Thomas Kaminski

Results: Thomas Kaminski 78%; James Shea 19.6%; Tim Krul 2.4%. Photo: David Horn

Photo Sales
Results: Daiki Hashioka 92.8%; Victor Moses 7.2%.

2. RB: Daiki Hashioka

Results: Daiki Hashioka 92.8%; Victor Moses 7.2%. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Results: Amari'i Bell 80.1%; Joe Johnson 16.1%; Victor Moses 4.5%.

3. LB: Amari'i Bell

Results: Amari'i Bell 80.1%; Joe Johnson 16.1%; Victor Moses 4.5%. Photo: David Horn

Photo Sales
Results: Mark McGuinness 33.1%; Tom Holmes 32.4%; Teden Mengi 27%; Mads Andersen 12.3%; Reece Burke 0.7%; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 0.3%.

4. RCD: Mark McGuinness

Results: Mark McGuinness 33.1%; Tom Holmes 32.4%; Teden Mengi 27%; Mads Andersen 12.3%; Reece Burke 0.7%; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 0.3%. Photo: David Horn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SupportersSwansea CityNorwich CityLuton News
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice