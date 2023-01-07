REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Wigan Athletic
Town supporters have had their say on who should be selected in the FA Cup this evening
By Mike Simmonds
2 hours ago
Luton Town take on fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round this evening.
Manager Rob Edwards has admitted a few changes will be made to the side that faces the Latics, and a special poll was run on the Luton News website asking supporters to select the team they felt should take to the field.
Check out just who made the final cut below.
Page 1 of 3