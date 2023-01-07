News you can trust since 1891
The Hatters in FA Cup action this evening

REVEALED: The Luton Town XI that Hatters fans picked to face Wigan Athletic

Town supporters have had their say on who should be selected in the FA Cup this evening

By Mike Simmonds
2 hours ago

Luton Town take on fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round this evening.

Manager Rob Edwards has admitted a few changes will be made to the side that faces the Latics, and a special poll was run on the Luton News website asking supporters to select the team they felt should take to the field.

Check out just who made the final cut below.

1. GK: Harry Isted

Results: Harry Isted 71.8%; Ethan Horvath 20.9%; Matt Macey 7.3%.

Photo: Liam Smith

2. RWB: James Bree

Results: James Bree 74.7%; Alfie Doughty 25.3%.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. RCD: Reece Burke

Results: Reece Burke 60.5%; Gabe Osho 19.8%; Tom Lockyer 8.5%; Casey Pettit 8.5%; James Bree 2.8%.

Photo: Liam Smith

4. CD: Tom Lockyer

Results: Tom Lockyer 40.3%; Gabe Osho 25.6%; Reece Burke 23.9%; Casey Pettit 10.2%.

Photo: Liam Smith

