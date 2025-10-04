Richards handed his full Town league debut as Hatters make four changes at Boro
Summer signing Jake Richards has been handed his full league debut for the Hatters at high-flying Stevenage this afternoon.
Visiting boss Matt Bloomfield has made four changes to his side following the 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday evening, as Teden Mengi came back into the centre of defence, meaning club captain Kal Naismith moved out to the left back role. Three of the subs who helped Luton to a point at Bloomfield Road also get their chance from the first whistle as well, Richards in for Zack Nelson, while penalty hero Gideon Kodua returned, with Lasse Nordas preferred upfront to Nahki Wells, who dropped to the bench with Shayden Morris and Milli Alli, Zack Nelson missing out completely.
Boro: Fiip Marschall, Luther James-Wildin, Jordan Houghton, Dan Sweeney, Dan Kemp, Charlie Goode, Lewis Freestone, Harvey White, Jamie Reid, Chem Campbell, Beryly Lubala. Subs: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Butler, Dan Phillips, Gassan Ahadme, Jordan Roberts, Jasper Pattenden, Phoenix Patterson.
Hatters: Josh Keeley, Christ Makosso, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith ©, George Saville, Lamine Fanne, Gideon Kodua, Jake Richards, Cohen Bramall, Lasse Nordas. Subs: James Shea, Marvelous Nakamba, Milli Alli, Jordan Clark, Joe Gbode, Shayden Morris, Nahki Wells. Referee: James Bell.