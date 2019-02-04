Ricketts frustrated by the manner of Luton's goals in Shrews defeat

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts was left to rue the ease at which his side were undone during their 3-0 defeat at home to Luton on Saturday.

After the hosts had enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, they then left former player James Collins completely unmarked to break the deadlock, volleying home Luke Berry's header back.

Matty Pearson doubled Town's advantage when his cross flew over the head of keeper Steve Arnold 10 minutes into the second period, with Collins doubling up from close range midway through.

Ricketts, who saw his side drop into the relegation zone, said: "I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but there wasn’t much in the first half.

"We still weren’t at the level I want us to be, but there wasn’t anything in the half.

“They had a free header and a tap in. I don’t think we really got after them and we didn’t really get around the pitch.

“We were hesitant. We have to work hard and hit the number targets physically which we set.

“They had extremely good fortune for the second goal. He crossed it and it went in – that’s when you know it really isn’t going to go your way.

“We can’t give goals away like we did. Once the second goal went in, which was a comical goal, we lost our togetherness and belief.

“It was disappointing. We spoke in the dressing room after the game about what that effect has on the team.

“As a group we have to stick together, the players need to stick together but they must put in sheer effort, aggression and intensity into the games."