Rob Edwards leaves Luton Town by mutual consent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters will search for a new manager

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have confirmed that manager Rob Edwards has left the club by mutual agreement.

The 42-year-old was appointed in November 2022 following Nathan Jones’ decision to move to Southampton, as he led the Hatters to the Championship play-off final where they beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to reach the Premier League. Although Town weren’t able to maintain their place in the top flight of English football, Luton won a whole host of plaudits for the way in which they went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest clubs in world football despite having a squad decimated by injuries, including skipper Tom Lockyer’s on-field cardiac arrest too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this term it has been tough for the Hatters, as they have won just seven times from their opening 26 games, to sit just two points above the relegation zone. Edwards’ last game saw Town beaten 2-1 at QPR on Monday night, as assistants Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle will now be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, assisted by club legend Mick Harford.

Rob Edwards has left Luton Town by mutual consent - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

A statement on the club's official website said: “Rob was appointed in November 2022, and once the Championship had resumed following the break for the Qatar World Cup, together with assistants Richie Kyle and Paul Trollope, he took over a side sitting 10th, one point outside the play-offs. They gave a generation of Luton Town supporters the greatest day of their lives at Wembley on 27th May 2023, completing the final leg of the rise from non-league football to the top-flight, and every Hatter will remain eternally grateful for that entry to the club’s history books.

"On that day at the national stadium and then again four months into the Premier League campaign, at Bournemouth, Rob led with compassion and dignity in the wake of the two episodes which saw his captain, Tom Lockyer, collapse on a pitch with heart issues. We could have not wished for a better man to understand what it takes to be manager of Luton Town, one who acted as an ambassador for the club and community in the glare of the world’s media spotlight.

"We enjoyed the highs of Goodison Park and that maiden Premier League win, the demolition of Brighton under the Kenilworth Road lights and the part the Town played in the 4-4 classic at Newcastle after also taking a point, and so very nearly all three, off Liverpool as the battle against relegation went right to the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current campaign back in the Championship has clearly not progressed as anticipated, and after holding amicable talks following Monday’s defeat at QPR, the board and Rob have agreed to part with immediate effect. While the process to appoint a new manager is already underway, Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle, aided by Mick Harford, will take charge of the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest.”