Roberts-Smith returns to Luton as head of sports science

Jared Roberts-Smith celebrates winning promotion from League Two in 2018

Luton Town have confirmed that Jared Roberts-Smith has returned to Kenilworth Road as head of sports science.

The 31-year-old originally joined the Hatters in the summer of 2016 after working with Hatters chief Nathan Jones during their time with the U23s at Charlton Athletic.

He was part of the backroom staff that helped Town reached League One, but then left with Jones to join Stoke City in January 2019.

When Jones was sacked by the Potters, Robert-Smith remained in his role, departing in August last year when Sunderland's Paul Walsh, who had worked with Stoke boss Michael O'Neill for Northern Ireland was appointed.

He spent time in Australia last season with A-League side Melbourne Victory, but will now head up Town’s sports science department, with James Redden continuing as head of performance development, alongside sports scientist Luke Sanders and strength and conditioning coach Elliott Plant.

Speaking to the club's official website, Jones said: "It’s strengthened the backroom staff.

"We’ve got good people here in terms of James, Elliott and Luke – they have been fantastic for us, especially since I came back, it’s just that Jared is trusted as part of my team that I’ve had since 2012.

"It’s someone I really wanted to bring back.

"I haven’t made many changes since I came back in terms of bringing people in.

"I’ve kept all the continuity here, I’ve added one member of staff in Chris Cohen, and now we’ve brought Jared back – which I think is key to how we move forward, coupled with what we already have here.

"Jared will just add more quality and is aligned to how I do stuff, which is why it’s such a key role for me.

“We are very happy with our staff here and we have real good continuity at the club with staff who have been here since I came in 2016, and some who were here before me.