Robins boss Pearson vows to 'improve' Cornick after signing attacker from Luton on deadline day

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson insists he can 'improve’ Luton attacker Harry Cornick following his transfer deadline day move to Ashton Gate earlier this week.

The 27-year-old decided to leave Kenilworth Road in the final hours of Tuesday evening to join another ex-Hatter in Kal Naismith at the Robins, who are sitting 17th in the Championship this season.

He was added to the squad alongside Wycombe Wanderers’ frontman Anis Mehmeti by Pearson, and when discussing the player, who made 235 appearances while at Kenilworth Road, scoring 38 goals, told the club’s official website: “Harry comes in as a player with good experience, he plays games, so he's available, he’s one of those types of players.

Harry Cornick scores his last goal for the Hatters at Kenilworth Road with this header against Wigan recently

"He's a really good runner, he gives us energy and good luck to him.

"I’m really pleased and we can improve him too.

"He's a player as a 27-year-old, in his prime and we can make him stronger, there’s no doubt about that.

"We wanted a player to come in and be ready to put pressure on players who are already here.

"He’s a good athlete, he brings us pace and energy and plays a lot of games.

"He’s a player whose been utilised in different roles and I’m not ruling out that that won’t happen here, there are permeations we can use.

