Robins snap up Spanish striker Rodri in time for Luton trip

Bristol City have signed Spanish striker Rodrigo Ríos Lozano on a short-term contract until January with the option to sign an extension until the end of the season.

The attacker known as ‘Rodri’ will join up with his new Robins team-mates for the first time tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road.

The former Spanish U21 player, who has been a free agent since leaving La Liga 2 Granada in the summer, has also played in La Liga, scoring 11 goals in 46 appearances for Sevilla FC.

Rodri has experience in the Bundesliga and England, having had a six-month spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2012/13 season, scoring once in 11 league outings.

City head Coach Lee Johnson said: “We’d like to welcome Rodri and his family to Bristol City.

"We want to play with two strikers as much as possible and therefore we need four strikers as an option.

“He’s proved himself in Spanish football and we are looking forward to working with him. #

"While this is an initial short-term arrangement, we hope it works out him and ourselves in the long term.”