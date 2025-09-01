Rotherham United complete loan deal for Town centre half

Tom Holmes has left Luton for Rotherham United - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Luton defender moves to the Millers

Luton defender Tom Holmes has completed a season-long loan to Town’s Championship rivals Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in January 2023 and went on to play 18 times for the Hatters in the Championship last term, as he ended the campaign on loan with Belgian Pro League side Dender EH, although only made two appearances due to injury. This season Holmes was restricted to just a solitary League One outing, that when coming off the bench against Wigan Athletic last month, although he did also start in the Carabao Cup first round exit at Championship side Coventry City.

A statement on the Millers’ official website said: “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the Deadline Day loan capture of Luton Town defender Thomas Holmes on a deal which runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, subject to EFL and FA ratification. With Matt Hamshaw’s defence hit by a raft of injuries in recent weeks, the Millers boss has swooped for the Hatters man on the final day of the window to bolster the ranks as the club’s 12th signing of the summer. The 25-year-old turned out 18 times in the Sky Bet Championship for Luton last season making a further two appearances for Dender EH.

"The Ealing-born centre back arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium having carved out the early stages of his career with Reading, where he progressed through the ranks at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to earn his opportunity in professional football and subsequently make over 100 second tier appearances. Holmes caught the eye of the then-Premier League Luton Town, who secured his signature and permitted him to rejoin Reading on loan. The six-foot-plus defender will join his teammates at Roundwood on Tuesday having completed his loan paperwork with his parent club to beat the 7pm transfer deadline.”