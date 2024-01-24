Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Luton Town have signed a ‘good boy’ in centre half Tom Holmes according to Reading manager Ruben Selles.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road for over a week, before joining last Wednesday, Town shelling out an undisclosed fee for his services. Holmes, a centre half by trade, immediately returned to the Madejski Stadium, as he will finish the season on loan with the Royals, making his 14th appearance of the season, and 131st in total since coming through the ranks, in Tuesday night’s 1-0 League One victory over Derby County.

Although he hadn’t wanted to lose him, former Southampton manager Selles told Reading Today: “I’m very happy for Tom, I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for him. I think during the season he had a very challenging period where he was not with us, because of his mentality, his work ethic and desire to come back to the team, he overcame the situation. I expect him to be fully available for us for the rest of the season, doing his best for the club and then after that I wish him the best.”

Reading defender Tom Holmes has signed for Luton Town - pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images