Youngster Harrison Brook in action for Portsmouth back in November 2020

AFC Portchester striker Harrison Brook is on the radar of Luton Town according to his manager Dave Carter.

The 19-year-old was once with League One side Portsmouth, playing in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham United U21s in November 2000, coming on as a 67th minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat.

However, that was his only appearance at Fratton Park, leaving in the summer of 2021 and having spells with Bognor Regis Town and then Gosport Borough.

Heading to the Wessex League Premier Division side in August, Brook, who is partnering former Bournemouth and Bristol City forward Brett Pitman, has impressed in that time, scoring nine goals in 16 games.

It has seen Luton send scouts over to watch him in Fareham, as speaking to the Portsmouth News, Royals boss Carter said: “He has got a little better in every game and has confidence now.

“His dad said to me the other day that Harrison is playing the best football he’s ever seen him play, with a smile on his face and enjoying it for the first time in a long time.

“Harrison’s had Luton, Cheltenham and another pro club to watch him – and is definitely the right age to be looked at.

“At the moment he’s happy where he is, he’s got his confidence, he’s playing well and wants to progress with us as a club.

“Obviously if a Football League club came in for him he has to consider it and I would like to think the lad would be given a chance, he has all the makings of being able to perform at that level.

“Harrison’s got absolutely bags of pace, his first touch is fantastic, his movement is brilliant.

"He’s a very, very good player, especially at our level.”

‘Harrison has played as a winger, but we’ve put him up front.

