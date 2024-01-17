Royals defender tipped to have undergone a medical with Luton ahead of Hatters switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reading defender Tom Holmes has reportedly undergone a medical with Luton Town ahead of his hotly anticipated move to Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Madejski Stadium and has become a firm favourite with Royals supporters during his time in Berkshire, playing 129 times in total, with 12 of those appearances coming this term. Rumours began last week that he was interesting the Hatters, along with fellow Reading defender Nelson Abbey, but despite Luton boss Rob Edwards initially playing down the speculation, a move for Holmes is expected to go ahead.

With Football Insider stating earlier this week that he was heading to Town for a medical, it is thought the Hatters will look to loan the centre half, who missed Saturday’s clash with Port Vale, which was abandoned on 16 minutes due to a pitch invasion from supporters in protest against their owners, back to the League One club to complete the rest of the campaign.

Tom Holmes is tipped to be closing in on a move to Kenilworth Road - pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Speaking about a move for the defender at the weekend, Royals boss Ruben Selles had said: “We have two players who had bids, and two proposals have been accepted by the club. One of them we are managing the option of a loan back, so that will not affect us in football terms. It does not mean that they are going to leave us, the club have accepted but the players need to agree to accept those proposals.”