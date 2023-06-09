Russell Brand would love to see Noel Gallagher's Manchester City 'come undone' at Luton's 'amazing' Kenilworth Road

Comedian and actor Russell Brand would love to see the ‘magnificence’ of Noel Gallagher’s Manchester City ‘come undone’ when they head to Kenilworth Road in the Premier League next season.

The Hatters will be going up against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team, who are aiming to make it a treble-winning season when facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, as a top flight club following their penalty shootout victory over Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley recently.

Brand, who is a West Ham fan, was speaking to Jim White and Simon Jordan on Talksport about the the Hammers’ Europa Conference League Final win over Fiorentina on Wednesday night, when he was asked about Luton’s return to the top flight for the the first time since the 1991-92 season.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

On Rob Edwards’ team being back in the big time once more, he said: “I love that, Kenilworth Road is going to be amazing!

“That's what we needed, that is the grit in the mill that was required because otherwise everything is becoming a little too sterile.