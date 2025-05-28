Rwanda call-up for Luton Town teenager ahead of Algeria friendly

Youngster in the running to face Algeria

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Luton defender Claude Kayibanda has earned his first call-up to the Rwanda national team squad for their friendly against Algeria next month.

The teenager made four Premier League Cup appearances last season, three in the centre of midfield and one as centre back, scoring in the 4-1 defeat to Burnley back in October. He is one of three new faces to be included by head coach Adel Amrouche for the contest which is being staged at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on Thursday, June 5, with Aly Enzo Hamon from French fourth tier side Angouleme CFC and centre back Darryl Nkulikiyimana from F.C.V. Dender E.H, the Belgian side that Town centre half Tom Holmes spent time on loan at last term, included too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wasps, who are 130th in the FIFA rankings, one below Cyprus and one above Malaysia, are using the game as preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in September, while the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) last week announced that they will use their local team against Rwanda as they prepare for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), in which they are paired alongside South Africa, Uganda, Niger, and Guinea in Group C.

Luton youngster Claude Kayibanda - pic: David Horn

Kayibanda joined Luton as an U12 having previously been playing for Focus Football. He agreed a professional development contract in September 2024, before accepting extended terms with the U21s at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Describing himself as a player, he told the Hatters’ official website: “I’m a versatile player who can play in many roles as a defender and midfielder. I work hard in and out of possession and lead the team with my communication skills. I see myself as a strong and aggressive player on the pitch.”